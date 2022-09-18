Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
