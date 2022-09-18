Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $162.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

