London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,786 ($94.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of £43.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,634.52. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,065.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,760.39.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

