Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.45. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 32,970 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

