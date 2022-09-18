Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at 16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is 17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.38. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

