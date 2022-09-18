Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 38.4% in August

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 160,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,697. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

