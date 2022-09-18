Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Macfarlane Group Stock Performance
Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.79.
Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
