MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MacroGenics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.45 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.