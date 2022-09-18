MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.45 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 817,088 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

