Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

