Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
