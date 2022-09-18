MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund alerts:

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

MEGI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,684. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

(Get Rating)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.