MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMYT. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.