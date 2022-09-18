MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMYT. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
