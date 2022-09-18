Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

About Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

