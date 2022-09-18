Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Shares of MANH opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

