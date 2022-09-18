Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Update

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 29,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $167,049,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.