Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

