Mate (MATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,732.28

Mate (MATE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,732.28 and $70.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
