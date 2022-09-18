Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MEDAF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. 86,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.38. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.18 and a twelve month high of 0.96.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
