MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediWound alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.