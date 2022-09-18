Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Metacrine Stock Performance

MTCR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.29.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.