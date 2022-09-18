Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Metacrine Stock Performance

MTCR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.29.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Metacrine Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.