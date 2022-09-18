Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Metacrine Stock Performance
MTCR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 22.29 and a quick ratio of 22.29.
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
