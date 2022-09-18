Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $87,170.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001426 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,728,053 coins and its circulating supply is 80,727,955 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

