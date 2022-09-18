Mirror Protocol Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $19.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

