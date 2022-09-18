Mist Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $930,365.71 and $91,591.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mist has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mist is mist.game.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.