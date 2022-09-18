Modex (MODEX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Modex (MODEX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Modex has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $1.42 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modex coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

