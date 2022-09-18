Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.85 or 0.00744945 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $79.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00588362 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00255504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,176,115 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

