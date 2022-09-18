Moonpot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Moonpot has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonpot has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $8,916.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,840 coins. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

