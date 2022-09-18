Morgan Stanley Trims Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Target Price to $274.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $274.33 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
NYSE:PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.94.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
