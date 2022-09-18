Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.89. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

