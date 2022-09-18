Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE MUR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

