Nahmii (NII) Trading 10.4% Lower This Week

Nahmii (NII) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Nahmii has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $27,156.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nahmii

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

