NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $59,656.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00111696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00877335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,510,069 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

