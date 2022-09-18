Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 86.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

