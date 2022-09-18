Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 226,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

