Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,076.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $28.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $30.01.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.