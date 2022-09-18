Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares traded.
Nektan Trading Down 96.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
Featured Stories
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.