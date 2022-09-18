Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.5 %

NSRGY stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

