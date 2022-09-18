Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $300.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $240.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $244.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.