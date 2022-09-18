Newtek Business Services Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

Newtek Business Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NEWT opened at $20.98 on Friday. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 109.21% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

