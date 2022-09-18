Newton One Investments LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5,409.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

