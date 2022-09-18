Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 16,032 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.06. 1,533,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

