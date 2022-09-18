Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.92 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock valued at $135,622. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

