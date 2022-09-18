NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

