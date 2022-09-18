NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $296.64 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $296.64 million and $301.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $44.99 or 0.00229246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,623.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077434 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

