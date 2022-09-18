Objective Capital Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.10. 5,107,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

