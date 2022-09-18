Offshift Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $69,586.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.