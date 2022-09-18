Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $66,546.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

