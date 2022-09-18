Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Shares of OLLI opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

