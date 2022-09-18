OpenOcean Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $444,939.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean (OOE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades. OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

