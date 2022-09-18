Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 23,411,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

