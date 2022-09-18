Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $103.41 million and $1.04 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

