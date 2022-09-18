Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $86.70 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

