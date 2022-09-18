Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.67 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

